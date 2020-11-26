More than 11,000 SDGE customers without power due to public safety shutoffs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Over 11,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers, including more than 250 in the Pala area, are without power Wednesday night due to public safety power shutoffs amid increased fire hazards caused by Santa Ana winds.

By 9:30 p.m. power was turned off to 11,583 customers in the areas of Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Campo Reservation, Descanso, Encinitas, El Cajon, Escondido, Jacumba, La Jolla Reservation, La Posta Reservation, Manzanita Reservation, Mesa Grande Reservation, Pauma Reservation, Pauma Valley, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Santa Ysabel Reservation, Valley Center and Viejas Reservation, according to SDG&E. It was not immediately clear when it would be restored.

According to SDG&E's online outage map, 269 of the customers affected by the power shutoffs are located in the communities of Pala, Rainbow, Rice Canyon and Pala Mesa Village. There were no reported shutoffs in Fallbrook, Bonsall or De Luz as of 10:15 p.m.

SDG&E on Tuesday notified about 88,700 of its customers in inland communities they could be subject to public-safety power shutoffs from Wednesday night into the weekend, and potentially through Monday.