Fallbrook Woman's Club to host virtual Christmas activities

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club invites community members to join its meetings as a guest or new member. The next meeting is via Zoom, Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. Following the business agenda will be an amazing fun time of virtual Christmas activities you can participate in.

An announcement about logging on to Zoom will be in the member newsletter. Anyone who is not a member but is interested in attending can email the club for login information, [email protected]. For those who are members and need to know how to use the Zoom program, other members can provide instruction. Contact the club through FWC’s email.

At November’s general meeting, the club welcomed Chris Ingraham, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 commander in Fallbrook. He spoke at little bit on the VFW organization’s history. In Fallbrook, the VFW is involved in so many activities and good works for the community, and veterans. One does not have to be a veteran to become involved with this organization.

FWC's meetings are monthly, on the second Tuesday of each month. The FWC is complying with the governor’s mandate, as well as the California Federation of Women’s Clubs, by not holding regular in-person monthly meetings. Meetings are held via Zoom, and in person, following social distancing protocols.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.