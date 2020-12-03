Fallbrook's November rent report can be found on Zumper
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 7:28pm
New rent prices for Fallbrook are up on Zumper, an online and app-based apartment finder.
For those new to the service, Zumper can show the median rent, year-over-year change, and apartments for rent in a limited data report.
For a studio in Fallbrook, data as of Nov. 21 shows a median rent of $1,100, with a 2% year-over-year change. There are currently two studio apartments for rent.
For a one-bedroom apartment, median rent is currently $1,350, with a 0% year-over-year change, which is atypical, according to staff at Zumper. There are currently 22 one-bedroom apartments for rent.
A two-be...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)