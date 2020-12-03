Fallbrook's November rent report can be found on Zumper

Zumper, an apartment finder service, shows data on rent prices for a three-bedroom apartment ranging from 2014 to 2020.

New rent prices for Fallbrook are up on Zumper, an online and app-based apartment finder.

For those new to the service, Zumper can show the median rent, year-over-year change, and apartments for rent in a limited data report.

For a studio in Fallbrook, data as of Nov. 21 shows a median rent of $1,100, with a 2% year-over-year change. There are currently two studio apartments for rent.

For a one-bedroom apartment, median rent is currently $1,350, with a 0% year-over-year change, which is atypical, according to staff at Zumper. There are currently 22 one-bedroom apartments for rent.

A two-be...