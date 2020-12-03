Pennsylvania lawmakers formally introduce resolution to dispute 2020 election results

The Pennsylvania Capitol is seen from the air in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2019.

Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania Monday, Nov. 30, introduced a resolution to dispute the results of the 2020 election.

The text of the resolution, first previewed in a memo Nov. 27, showed that the executive and judicial branches of the Keystone State's government usurped the legislature's constitutional power to set the rules of the election.

"Officials in the Executive and Judicial Branches of the Commonwealth infringed upon the General Assembly's authority under the Constitution of the United States by unlawfully changing the rules governing the Nov. 3, 2020, election in the Co...