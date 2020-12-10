Fallbrook business owner concerned about burglaries

Sheriff’s substation lieutenant said it is difficult for deputies “to be in all places at all times”

One Fallbrook business owner is sounding the alarm about what he says is an outbreak of burglaries in the area.

Eric Heyneman, owner of Fallbrook Auto Works, says he is trying to organize local businesses to solve the problem.

“All the businesses in town are getting hit all the time, it’s happening almost every other day,” he said. “I want to set up a meeting with the county supervisors, the sheriff’s department, all of that.”

He said, speaking for himself, his business has been broken into “probably a total of 24 times” in the past year.

“They’re cutting holes in the fe...