Man arrested for allegedly trying to abduct, rape woman in Rainbow

RAINBOW (CNS) – A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to abduct a 61-year-old woman while she was walking in a senior mobile home park, authorities said.

At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, a 61-year-old woman called 911 and reported that a man, later identified as Francisco Gutierrez, had attempted to kidnap her in the 4700 block of Oak Crest Road, in a senior mobile home park in Rainbow, said Sheriff's Lt. Arnold Aldana.

The woman reported that Gutierrez had allegedly crept up behind her, grabbed her and attempted to drag her away, Aldana said. She was able to fight him off...