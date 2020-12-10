Bicyclist killed in Bonsall after being struck by Freightliner, driver arrested

A bicyclist traveling along Highway 76 in Bonsall was killed after the rider was struck by a Freightliner truck tractor on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

After an investigation by the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the big rig was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a drug.

The incident, first reported at 10:24 a.m., occurred just west of North River Road as both the cyclist, a 58-year-old Oceanside man, and the driver of the Freightliner were heading eastbound, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the Freightli...