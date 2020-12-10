Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Bicyclist killed in Bonsall after being struck by Freightliner, driver arrested

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/15/2020 at 10:44pm



A bicyclist traveling along Highway 76 in Bonsall was killed after the rider was struck by a Freightliner truck tractor on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

After an investigation by the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the big rig was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a drug.

The incident, first reported at 10:24 a.m., occurred just west of North River Road as both the cyclist, a 58-year-old Oceanside man, and the driver of the Freightliner were heading eastbound, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the Freightli...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/15/2020 22:55