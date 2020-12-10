Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego suspends enforcement of some parts of regional stay-at-home order

The decision comes after a judge ruled in favor of allowing 2 San Diego strip clubs to reopen

 
Last updated 12/16/2020 at 9:10pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County tonight suspended enforcement of provisions of California's regional stay-at-home order regarding restaurants and live entertainment establishments in response to a court decision.

A San Diego Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that the state and county are prohibited from enforcing the order against two San Diego strip clubs.

The county issued a statement Wednesday night announcing it was suspending enforcement of relevant portions of the order until it has clarity about the scope of the ruling by Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil.

Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil, who prev...



