Passenger killed in Oceanside crash, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 25-year-old Vista man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his car on an Interstate 5 offramp in Oceanside, killing a 22-year-old Oceanside man in the back seat, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at the state Route 76 transition ramp from northbound Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The driver of the Honda Accord sedan was moving at a high speed when he entered the transition ramp, drifted to the left, struck an embankment next to the roadway and overturned the car, Latulippe said. As the...