County Libraries move to door-side service

Fallbrook residents can still check out all library materials and safely pick them up right at the library's door, using the county's online catalog.

With the state's new COVID-19 Stay Home order in effect, the County of San Diego's 33 libraries have moved to door-side service to help county residents practice social distancing and still enjoy all the library books, digital magazines, music, movies and other fare they love.

People can still check out all library materials and safely pick them up right at their library's door. No appointments are necessary.

Just use the county's online catalog, https://encore.sdcl.org/iii/encore/?lang=eng or call your local branch to find and request the book, CD or movie you're looking for.

When your items are ready, you'll be notified by email, phone call or through the mail. You can then pick up your materials at your library's door-side pickup area between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Remember to wear your mask (library workers will be wearing their masks and practicing social distancing) and bring your library card or valid ID card. Current due dates for San Diego County Library materials have been extended to Feb. 3, 2021.

In addition, County Library Director Migell Acosta said library patrons can still digitally access all the Library's e-books and e-magazines around the clock – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – by downloading the Libby app for e-books, audio books and e-magazines.

All of the library's online resources can be accessed at https://www.sdcl.org/refdb2.html . Residents who do not have a library card can sign up for an e-card at the library's website.

San Diego County residents can download the Libby app at sdEbooks.org. Library patrons can even order books and materials that are available at any of the county's 33 branch libraries and have them delivered to their own branch library for them to pick up.

