Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Virtual Turkey Jingle Trot runs through New Year's Eve

 
Last updated 12/16/2020 at 10:54am

Steve and Rotarian Ally Abbot

Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook Village Rotary President Steve Abbott and Rotarian Ally Abbot handout t-shirts and Grand Tradition garden tickets for the 2020 Turkey Jingle Trot.

FALLBROOK – This year, the Fallbrook Village Rotary 12th annual Turkey Trot has been reimagined for social distancing without the running crowds. Participants can join the 2020 Fallbrook Turkey Jingle Trot to receive a T-shirt plus one Grand Tradition garden ticket to walk the grounds at their own pace.

To sign-up for this fun event and help local charities, log on to active.com and search for the "Fallbrook Village Rotary Turkey Jingle Trot." Registration is open until Dec. 31. T-shirts and tickets are available while supplies last.

Participants will be notified when to pick up a T-shirt plus Grand Tradition garden ticket. They can use their tickets according to the information listed at https://www.grandtradition.com/gardens/.

Fallbrook Village Rotary appreciates the support of the Grand Tradition for this event. As in previous years, proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and the Fallbrook Village Rotary Foundation.

Participants are asked to email any photos of their own 2020 Turkey Jingle Trot this year to [email protected].

Fallbrook Village Rotary looks forward to including some photos of this reimagined Turkey Trot in next year's Fallbrook Village Rotary Turkey Trot's invitation, so everyone can look back and grin.

Submitted by: The Fallbrook Village Rotary

 

