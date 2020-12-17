Appeals court extends stay on injunction to reopen SD County restaurants

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An appeals court on Wednesday extended a stay on a San Diego judge's ruling that would have allowed county restaurants and live adult entertainment venues to reopen amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The Fourth District Court of Appeal will hear oral arguments Jan. 19 in the case originally brought on by two San Diego strip clubs, which challenged the state's pandemic restrictions.

The case was expanded to encompass all county restaurants through a preliminary injunction issued by San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil.

Two days after Wohlfeil's ruling, which blocked enf...