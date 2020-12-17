Warm temperatures expected today throughout SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Today will be a warm day in all of San Diego County with the highest highs in the valleys and 80-degree highs in a few spots because of the downslope warming associated with offshore flow, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be 71-76 degrees with overnight lows of 39-49, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be 77-82 with overnight lows of 42-50. Highs near the foothills will be 71-76.

Mountain highs were expected to be 60-69 with overnight lows of 35-45.

Highs in the deserts will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 39-49.

Monday will be another warm day, but onshore flow will increase in the afternoon so the coastal zones may be a couple degrees cooler, forecasters said. The valleys, mountains and deserts will be as warm as Sunday.

On Tuesday a Pacific trough will move inland, carrying cooler and more humid, marine air inland, along with gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts, the NWS said.

"Another, potentially stronger Santa Ana will bring more dry, gusty offshore winds Wednesday into Thursday,'' forecasters said. ``Look for more high clouds and less wind late Thursday and Friday as a weak upper-level trough moves by.''

A more dynamic weather system early next week could bring the county some precipitation.