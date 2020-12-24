Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FBA elects new officers, celebrates accomplishments via zoom

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 5:12pm

teleconference

Village News/Courtesy photo

Attending the FBA Board Zoom meeting are, from left, top row, Mary Jo Bacik, Noelle Denke (Secretary), Jean Dooley; middle row, Karen Feyler (Vice President), Jerri Patchett (President), Cate Robinson (Treasurer); and bottom row, Marta Donovan. Missing is Jan Hohenstein.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance elected new officers and celebrated a year's accomplishments at its December meeting via Zoom.

The FBA was established in 1997 to maintain and beautify Fallbrook by initiating and maintaining projects to enhance Fallbrook's outdoor spaces, in partnership with other community organizations.

Due to COVID-19 many group activities had to be suspended or postponed in 2020 but, in spite of limited gatherings, individuals working safely in family groups or solo, accomplished much.

Margaret Mead is often quoted "Never doubt that a small group of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/24/2020 11:57