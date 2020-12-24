FBA elects new officers, celebrates accomplishments via zoom

Attending the FBA Board Zoom meeting are, from left, top row, Mary Jo Bacik, Noelle Denke (Secretary), Jean Dooley; middle row, Karen Feyler (Vice President), Jerri Patchett (President), Cate Robinson (Treasurer); and bottom row, Marta Donovan. Missing is Jan Hohenstein.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance elected new officers and celebrated a year's accomplishments at its December meeting via Zoom.

The FBA was established in 1997 to maintain and beautify Fallbrook by initiating and maintaining projects to enhance Fallbrook's outdoor spaces, in partnership with other community organizations.

Due to COVID-19 many group activities had to be suspended or postponed in 2020 but, in spite of limited gatherings, individuals working safely in family groups or solo, accomplished much.

