FUESD to go all-virtual for 2 weeks in January, then add 5-day instruction for TK-3 starting on February 1

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District students will return to all-virtual learning for a two week period after the upcoming two-week winter break, after which students in transitional kindergarten through third grade, as well as special education students, will be allowed to return to classrooms part-time five days a week.

The FUESD board approved the district’s Phase Three reopening plan at its Dec. 14 meeting.

Currently, students in grades TK-1 are on campus for half-days Monday through Thursday and learn virtually on Fridays. Grades 2 through 8 have been attending classes two days...