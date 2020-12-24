'Tis the season for recycling

The holiday season means gifts, packages, trees and yes – recycling.

Now, recycling is probably not the first thing that pops into your mind when you think about the holidays. But the truth is Christmas and the holidays bring all kinds of recyclable things to our homes, from wrapping to all those packages from gifts and online purchases and yes, even our Christmas trees, if you're using a real tree.

So, in keeping with the holiday spirit, the County Department of Public Works would like to give you some tips on what to recycle and how to do it properly!

Christmas trees

We all love our bea...