Angel Society donates $9,000 to local nonprofits

Volunteers at the Angel Shop on a recent Saturday include, from left, student Eduardo Esteban Pedro, 16; Angel members Emmy York and Eufemia Carreno; student Eddie Padilla, 17; Angel board member Joan McDowell, and students Maria and Alicia Tomas, both 17.

FALLBROOK – A total of $9,000 in monetary donations to several local nonprofits was approved by the board of directors of the Angel Society of Fallbrook in December.

The Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center, Friends of the Fallbrook Library and the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Save Our Forest committee each received $2,000 in assistance.

A longtime supporter of the Fallbrook Community Center, the Angel board acknowledged that for many years the center has been "a powerful force helping our community's children, families and seniors." Funds will be used to offset the costs of many of...