Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sen. Bates introduces measure to name highway after firefighting legend Bill Clayton

 
Last updated 2/17/2021 at 1:05pm



SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) announced Feb. 12 that she has introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 12 to designate a portion of State Route 15 near the community of Rainbow in San Diego County as the “Cal Fire Chief William R. Clayton Memorial Highway.”

Chief Clayton, who passed away in 2018 at his home in Carlsbad, helped rescue hundreds of people during his career and twice received California’s highest honor for valor. Senator Bates introduced SCR 12 on behalf of his family to help ensure his legacy endures for future generations.

“Chief Clayton was a...



