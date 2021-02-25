Real Estate Round-Up: D is for disclosure

The word “disclosure” is a noun that means the action of making new or secret information known. Its antonym is concealment.

What a simple definition, and the antonym is equally simple and profound. In California real estate, sellers have an obligation to complete two documents to aid in their required disclosures to the prospective buyers. The first is the real estate transfer disclosure statement and the second is the seller property questionnaire. Both forms are a series of questions about the property.

Some of the questions are benign, like do you have a range, a garage and smoke...