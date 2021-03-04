Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

2 local tribes get increase from federal government disaster assistance

 
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Bob Fenton announced Thursday that President Joe Biden has increased disaster assistance available for two local tribes.

Biden authorized an increase in the level of federal funding for public assistance projects undertaken as result of severe weather events in February 2019 for the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians in Pauma Valley in north San Diego County and the Cahuilla Band of Indians in Anza, in south Riverside County.

On March 26, 2019, the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians received a major disaster declaration...



