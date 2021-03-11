Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook and Bonsall residents named to the dean's list at Biola University

 
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 1:24pm



LA MIRADA – More than 1,800 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in fall 2020. Students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Noah Bedard, Zachariah Schroeder and Hannah Strege from Fallbrook as well as Lily McGill from Bonsall were named to the dean’s list.

"Inclusion in Biola University's dean's list is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and invest...



