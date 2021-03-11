NCFPD approves purchase, construction contract for modular Station 3

The fire station in Rainbow is getting a new modular building with about 2,000 square feet of living space as the former all-volunteer station did not have living quarters.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote, Feb. 23, authorized up to $425,000 for the purchase, construction and installation of the new building, declared the modular building to be a sole source project and authorized NCFPD Fire Chief Steve Abbott to execute a contract for the construction and installation.

"This will be an option that I think will serve us well," Keith McReynolds, NCFPD division chief for administrative services and training, said.

The North County Fire Protection District was created in 1986...