NCFPD approves purchase, construction contract for modular Station 3
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:22pm
The North County Fire Protection District's Station 3 in Rainbow will have a new modular building.
A 5-0 NCFPD board vote, Feb. 23, authorized up to $425,000 for the purchase, construction and installation of the new building, declared the modular building to be a sole source project and authorized NCFPD Fire Chief Steve Abbott to execute a contract for the construction and installation.
"This will be an option that I think will serve us well," Keith McReynolds, NCFPD division chief for administrative services and training, said.
The North County Fire Protection District was created in 1986...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)