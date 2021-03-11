Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Apple cider vinegar – a serving a day for many reasons

When yeast is added to traditional apple juice, the fruit sugar turns into alcohol. It is the premise of fermentation. The bacteria in this alcohol become acetic acid. This acid is the culprit for the sour taste and smell of vinegar. We use vinegar to bake and cook. It's in most salad dressings, and it is readily used as a preservative. It is not meant to be used in high amounts due to its acidity.

Over consumption can lead to stomach problems and damage to your teeth, and it is not good for the lining of your throat. So why are we hearing so many claims that apple cider vinegar is great f...