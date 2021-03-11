Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Feb. 21

500 block Ammunition Rd Domestic abuse

200 block Via Cassandra Domestic violence incident

6900 block Lilac Rd Assault with a deadly weapon

Feb. 22

100 block N. Pasadena Ave Violation of court order

1100 block Alturas Rd Missing person

800 block E. Fallbrook St Arrest: Likely to cause harm to elder/dependent adult

1400 block S. Mission Rd Vehicle vandalism

100 block E. Hawthorne St Vandalism

Feb. 23

4600 block Dulin Rd Fraud

Stewart Canyon Rd @ Old Highway 395 Petty theft

Pala Rd @ Interstate 15 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

Feb. 24

