SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:33pm
Feb. 21
500 block Ammunition Rd Domestic abuse
200 block Via Cassandra Domestic violence incident
6900 block Lilac Rd Assault with a deadly weapon
Feb. 22
100 block N. Pasadena Ave Violation of court order
1100 block Alturas Rd Missing person
800 block E. Fallbrook St Arrest: Likely to cause harm to elder/dependent adult
1400 block S. Mission Rd Vehicle vandalism
100 block E. Hawthorne St Vandalism
Feb. 23
4600 block Dulin Rd Fraud
Stewart Canyon Rd @ Old Highway 395 Petty theft
Pala Rd @ Interstate 15 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
Feb. 24
1...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)