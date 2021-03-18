Found by Chattels opens downtown

Dave Fenn is in his new store Found by Chattels. Locals who have lived in Fallbrook for more than 10 years will remember Dave and his wife Diane from their store Chattels, which was famous for their Christmas decor and flower arrangements. Their new store is different. Dave said, "Found by Chattels is a Pop up Shop. Our goal is to bring you unique and eclectic home decor we've found through our 35 years of experience and networking with the industry. We reopened the store with furniture, lighting accessories and artificial florals purchased from manufacturers at great prices with the goal o...