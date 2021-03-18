Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Michael R. Sisak and Marina Villeneuve
The Associated Press 

How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:27pm

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

AP photo/Mike Groll, File photo

This photo from Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol in Albany, New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to "wait for the facts."

Patience, though, has grown thin. The state's two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the 27 other members of New York's congressional delegation have called for his resignation. In the state legislature, more than 120 lawmakers have called on the Democrat to quit.

Leaders in the state Assembly Thursday, March 11, announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.

Cuomo has rebuffed calls to resign and staked his politica...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/19/2021 03:22