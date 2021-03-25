The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce opens registration for Avocado Open golf tournament

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is calling all golfers to register for a new golf tournament in town – the Avocado Open at Pala Mesa Resort, scheduled for Friday, May 7.

All the fun starts with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tournament play is enhanced by lunch, a special opportunity drawing, contests, golf awards and more.

A portion of the proceeds from the tournament and all the proceeds from the putting contest will benefit the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, a local nonprofit which protects more than 3,000 acres of open space in the community through land ownership and conservation easements.

FLC provides more than 13 miles of trails on 8 preserves in Fallbrook, which are open for our community, thanks to the generosity of its donors, members and volunteers. Many plans are in the works for continued trail improvement, additional land and education as well as current renovations to the historic Palomares House and its Wildlife Sculpture Garden. Another bonus will be the opening of the Gird Valley Preserve to the public.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a veteran to play. For more information regarding the tournament, to make a donation or sign up to play, contact the Fallbrook chamber office at 760-728-5845 or visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org .

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.