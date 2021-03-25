Martin finds 'max' delight working for NASA

Local student shares his story about 'reaching for the stars'

Max Martin shows some of the components of the CASE project he worked on with NASA in Pasadena.

Max Martin, 28, was always a high achiever while he attended local schools. As a junior at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, he landed an internship at Space X, then worked there a couple of years after graduating.

Martin has continued his success as an award-winning systems engineer with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, including work on the Mars 2020 Mission.

Yes, he's a "brain on a stick" but there's much more to his story. He shared his journey and about what it takes to succeed in this interview:

Tell us about your family:

I have an older brother, Harrison, who lives in the San...