Multi-state Mega Millions lottery numbers drawn

Last updated 3/30/2021 at 9:24pm

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The numbers in tonight's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 11, 37, 47, 53, 56 and the Mega number is 15.

The estimated jackpot is $152 million.

The drawing was the 12th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.


 

