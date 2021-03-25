Multi-state Mega Millions lottery numbers drawn
Last updated 3/30/2021 at 9:24pm
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The numbers in tonight's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 11, 37, 47, 53, 56 and the Mega number is 15.
The estimated jackpot is $152 million.
The drawing was the 12th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.
The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
