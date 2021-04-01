COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize, with very slight increase at one hospital

Coronavirus hospitalization levels in Riverside and San Diego counties have mostly stabilized and even slightly increased at one hospital, per data released March 22 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the data, which is a compilation of statistics from hospitals across the nation for the week preceding March 12, individuals with COVID-19 made up 4% of patients at Temecula Valley Hospital, 6% of those at Southwest Healthcare System, which includes Inland Valley and Rancho Springs medical centers in Wildomar and Murrieta, respectively, 7% of those at Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta and 6% at Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Those numbers mark declines for Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta and Palomar Medical Center Escondido, while levels at other hospitals in the region remained the same, percentage-wise. Going by the number of individual cases, Southwest Healthcare System saw a very slight to 11.9 coronavirus cases, from 10 the week before.

Here is a more detailed look at some of the most recent HHS data on local hospitals:

Temecula Valley Hospital

Total beds (Seven-day average): 122.1 (133.4 last week)

Total inpatient beds used (Seven-day average): 110.6 (118.1 last week)

Total adults hospitalized, confirmed COVID-19 positive (Seven-day average): 4.4 (4.7 last week)

ICU beds (Seven-day average): 14.3 (18.9 last week)

ICU beds used (Seven-day average): 10.7 (16.3 last week)

Southwest Healthcare System (Inland Valley and Rancho Springs medical centers)

Total beds (Seven-day average): 219.6 (214.9 last week)

Total inpatient beds used (Seven-day average): 209.7 (203 last week)

Total adults hospitalized, confirmed COVID-19 positive (Seven-day average): 11.9 (10 last week)

ICU beds (Seven-day average): 27.1 (26.1 last week)

ICU beds used (Seven-day average): 21.3 (20.4 last week)

Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta

Total beds (Seven-day average): 142.7 (151 last week)

Total inpatient beds used (Seven-day average): 123.1 (134.3 last week)

Total adults hospitalized, confirmed COVID-19 positive (Seven-day average): 9.7 (15.4 last week)

ICU beds (Seven-day average): 19.6 (20.3 last week)

ICU beds used (Seven-day average): 11.9 (14.3 last week)

Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Total beds (Seven-day average): 392 (same as last week)

Total inpatient beds used (Seven-day average): 253.3 (258.3 last week)

Total adults hospitalized, confirmed COVID-19 positive (Seven-day average): 18.1 (20.4 last week)

ICU beds (Seven-day average): 36 (same as last week)

ICU beds used (Seven-day average): 29.3 (26.3 last week)

