Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks– Bananas: Yellow deliciousness

A banana is the female fruit that comes from a flowering plant in the genus Muca. Some countries eat plantains, the male fruit from the same species. They're both a healthy, convenient and delicious snack. This popular fruit comes from Southeast Asia but is now grown all over the world.

The most common banana is the Cavendish, which is the green type most people consume once they turn yellow. For nutritional purposes, a banana is classified as a carbohydrate. When the banana is green, the carbohydrate source is more starchlike. When the banana becomes ripe and more yellow, the carbohydrate source turns into sugar.

Bananas are high in many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. In one medium banana, which is about 188 grams, this fruit contains a high amount of many of the recommended daily intake for many of our nutritional needs. The line-up includes: 8% magnesium, which is good for heart health; 9% potassium, which is good for heart health and kidney function; 10% copper; 11% vitamin C; 14% manganese and 33% vitamin B-6.

This same banana also contains 24 carbohydrates, 1.3 grams of protein, 3.1 grams of fiber and 0.4 grams of fat, which is good for digestion. There are about 105 calories total. Bananas also rank low to medium on the glycemic index with an average value of about 51 out of 100 being the highest. It shouldn't cause a major spike in blood sugar; however, the riper the banana, the higher its rank.

The antioxidants found in bananas include dopamine and catechins which can help reduce the risk of heart disease and other illnesses. Bananas are a quick, easily digestible carbohydrate, so they are popularly favored by athletes. Eating bananas has been associated with reducing muscle cramps.

This fruit can be a sweet addition to many other healthy food choices. They're a great topping for cereal, yogurt and in smoothies. They can also be used as a sugar substitute for baking and cooking. They are easy to find, reasonably priced and just need to be peeled to be eaten. No need to wash them because all the pesticides are removed due to the protection by the peel.

Ripe bananas can help satisfy a sweet tooth and craving. A banana is a good choice to help feel full with fiber, improve heart health and as a source of energy. Bananas are available all year to enjoy. Grab one on the go or as a snack as a healthy option to your daily eating regimen.

Megan Johnson McCullough holds a master's degree in physical education and health science, is a candidate for her doctorate, is a professional natural bodybuilder and is a National Academy of Sports Medicine master trainer.