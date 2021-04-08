Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

April NCFPD meeting expected to include draft invocation policy

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2021 at 1:49pm



A proposed North County Fire Protection District policy on an invocation or a moment of silence at the beginning of NCFPD board meetings is expected to be discussed at the April 27 NCFPD board meeting.

The issue of whether or not to have an invocation or a moment of silence was discussed at the March 23 board meeting, but no vote was taken. Board president John van Doorn will write a proposed policy for potential revisions by other board members. "I'll try to draft something out," van Doorn said.

van Doorn's draft will be sent to Loren Stephen-Porter, who will forward copies to the other bo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/08/2021 16:07