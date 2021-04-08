April NCFPD meeting expected to include draft invocation policy

A proposed North County Fire Protection District policy on an invocation or a moment of silence at the beginning of NCFPD board meetings is expected to be discussed at the April 27 NCFPD board meeting.

The issue of whether or not to have an invocation or a moment of silence was discussed at the March 23 board meeting, but no vote was taken. Board president John van Doorn will write a proposed policy for potential revisions by other board members. "I'll try to draft something out," van Doorn said.

van Doorn's draft will be sent to Loren Stephen-Porter, who will forward copies to the other bo...