Village News

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

Christiana Monarez reflects on her pageant experience

 
Last updated 4/8/2021 at 1pm

Christiana Monarez

Miss Fallbrook Assistant Director Christiana Monarez is crowned Ms. United States of America in February of 2020.

The United States of America Pageants hosted the 2020 Ms. USOA Pageant in February of last year, and the winner was Christiana Monarez, a longtime member of the Fallbrook community. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the US, Monarez realized that her year of service would be unlike any other.

Monarez first began competing in pageants as a baby, but "retired" at the age of 2 and began pursuing gymnastics and her many other passions. As she grew up, she lost interest in competing in pageants until a friend from high school pushed her to enter the Miss Fallbrook pageant in 2009.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
