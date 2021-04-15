Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

CVS to host blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank

 
Last updated 4/14/2021



FALLBROOK – CVS in Fallbrook is hosting a community blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, Monday, April 19, from 1-6 p.m. The blood drive will take place in the parking lot at 1101 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook.

The blood bank will conduct antibody testing of each donation, but it is not a diagnostic test. It will not detect active COVID-19 infections or recent exposure.

For all COVID-19 blood donation restrictions related to symptoms and exposure, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org/COVID19.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation.

Appointment and photo identification required. Call 800-469-7322 or visit http://SanDiegoBloodBank.org for more information.

Submitted by San Diego Blood Bank.

 

