Rancho Springs facilities and operations prove invaluable during pandemic

One doctor of nuclear medicine in Henderson, Nevada, said he knew the coronavirus pandemic was serious and dangerous, but like many health care professionals, “preparedness and immediacy was paramount for everyone involved when the pandemic hit. A team effort is a must from everyone within every hospital in the U.S. for this disease or we will all lose.”

Alex Munoz is just one of those medical professionals who was part of a medical team in the Murrieta Valley that helped treat and save lives without having the medical title letters in front of his name.

“I started out in aviation mai...