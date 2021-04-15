Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Marijuana dispensary shut down in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 4/15/2021 at 11:13am

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department conducted a raid Thursday, April 1, at an illegal dispensary on East Mission Road, resulting in three arrests.

The establishment was selling marijuana and products containing marijuana without a license. In the past three years, there have been three large raids on illegal marijuana dispensaries in Fallbrook and Bonsall.

There were eight deputies who participated in the latest raid, including Deputy Ethan Miedecke. Miedecke has been working as a narcotics deputy in Fallbrook for two and a half years. He was previously employed by the San Diego Cou...



