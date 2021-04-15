Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Diane A. Rhodes
Special to Village News 

Siblings find forever home in Menifee

 
Last updated 4/15/2021 at 11:15am

Gary and Pam Willis and family

Photo courtesy of Pam Willis

In August 2020, Gary and Pam Willis officially adopted seven siblings to join their five biological children as one big family.

The Brady Bunch has nothing on the Willis family of Menifee. After raising five biological children, Gary and Pam Willis made the selfless decision to adopt seven siblings who were orphaned in 2018. Now with an even dozen children, the Willises said they are enjoying their second pass at parenting.

"We started fostering children in 2013 through California Family Life Center in the San Jacinto Valley," Pam Willis said. "We have had at least two or three kiddos at a time pretty continuously since then. When we first started fostering, we still had two teenagers at home, a daughter in college...



