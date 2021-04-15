Onyx Paving given FPUD contract
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 7:59pm
While repairing leaks of Fallbrook Public Utility District facilities, FPUD staff temporarily patched 40 sites with cold mix asphalt. On March 22, FPUD’s board awarded Onyx Paving a contract for a one-time paving project to replace the cold mix patches with permanent hot mix paving.
The 5-0 vote awarded Onyx Paving the contract for $77,120.
“I’m excited to see this approach,” board member Charley Wolk said.
“We have been evaluating small paving projects, as well as different contractor paving methods, to find the most cost-effective approach to expedite final paving of roads after...
