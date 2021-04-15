Onyx Paving given FPUD contract

While repairing leaks of Fallbrook Public Utility District facilities, FPUD staff temporarily patched 40 sites with cold mix asphalt. On March 22, FPUD’s board awarded Onyx Paving a contract for a one-time paving project to replace the cold mix patches with permanent hot mix paving.

The 5-0 vote awarded Onyx Paving the contract for $77,120.

“I’m excited to see this approach,” board member Charley Wolk said.

“We have been evaluating small paving projects, as well as different contractor paving methods, to find the most cost-effective approach to expedite final paving of roads after...