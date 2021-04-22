Holemo takes first in Caterpillar's nationwide "Cat Trial 10: Tech Test" competition

By Nathalie Taylor Special to the Village News

Fallbrook High alumni Andrew Holemo receives his first place trophy for winning Caterpillar's nationwide Cat Trial 10: Tech Test competition.

Fallbrook's Andrew Holemo, a "think big student" and field service technician for Hawthorne Cat in San Diego, has won Caterpillar's nationwide Cat Trial 10: Tech Test competition, beating 18 other Cat dealer technicians. The award ceremony took place on March 30. Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Caterpillar construction and power equipment in San Diego.

According to Carolyn Mitchell-Voss, marketing project manager at Hawthorne Cat,

"Caterpillar's latest trial video highlighted 18 dealer technicians who tested their skills through an obstacle course. The challenges are similar to p...