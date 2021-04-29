Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

North County Aviculturists to host Zoom meeting

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 2:36pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will hear from speaker Cathy Kelly, who will tell how to provide fresh food for their birds every day. The meeting will be hosted on Zoom Saturday, May 1, at 4 p.m. for the business meeting and 4:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.

This meeting is available to members at no cost. For anyone else who would like to attend, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com or send an email to [email protected] for instructions.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

