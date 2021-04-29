Rainbow CPG prioritizes long-term road resurfacing list

The Rainbow Community Planning Group approved a priority list of roads the community desires to have resurfaced.

A 10-0 planning group vote Wednesday, April 21, with Michele Sheehan absent, approved the priority for repaving Huffstatler Street, Rainbow Valley Boulevard, Rainbow Valley Boulevard West, Rainbow Glen Road and Old Highway 395.

The planning group previously developed a list which requested resurfacing of Old Highway 395, Rainbow Glen Road, Rainbow Valley Boulevard and Rainbow Valley Boulevard West. The county's Department of Public Works asked for a prioritized list, so the pla...