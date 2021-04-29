Fallbrook Resident Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Meadowbrook

MEADOWBROOK - A Meadowbrook wreck that killed a 26-year-old man was caused by a motorist who pulled into traffic after leaving a roadside market, authorities said today.

Nieto Ruiz of Fallbrook died shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74, near Ethanac Road, just east of Lake Elsinore. According to the California Highway Patrol, Ruiz was driving a 2017 Honda Civic westbound on Highway 74, approaching the Guadalupana Produce Market, at 55 mph seconds before the impact.

Officer Mike Lassig said 28-year-old Shaunice Denton of Moreno Valley exited the market parking lot in her 2018 Merc...