Fallbrook Resident Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Meadowbrook
Last updated 4/29/2021 at 11:50am
MEADOWBROOK - A Meadowbrook wreck that killed a 26-year-old man was caused by a motorist who pulled into traffic after leaving a roadside market, authorities said today.
Nieto Ruiz of Fallbrook died shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74, near Ethanac Road, just east of Lake Elsinore. According to the California Highway Patrol, Ruiz was driving a 2017 Honda Civic westbound on Highway 74, approaching the Guadalupana Produce Market, at 55 mph seconds before the impact.
Officer Mike Lassig said 28-year-old Shaunice Denton of Moreno Valley exited the market parking lot in her 2018 Merc...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)