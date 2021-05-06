BUSD requests community input in Superintendent Search

BONSALL – The Governing Board of the Bonsall Unified School District, in cooperation with the San Diego County of Education, is seeking input from all stakeholders as they search for their next Superintendent.

The Board is committed to finding a leader who shares the district’s values and culture while also bringing the expertise necessary to make their schools an ever brighter beacon of educational opportunities in North San Diego County.

Community feedback from students, parents, staff and area residents is a crucial component of the selection process. Anyone interested in the success of BUSD is invited to attend a community forum and/or answer a survey to identify strengths and opportunities as well as define ideal characteristics and goals.

Community Survey for BUSD Superintendent Search

All are encouraged to participate – the survey takes only approximately 10 minutes to complete – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3HKQSN5 .The deadline is Sunday, May 9.

General Community Meeting for BUSD Superintendent Search

The meeting will be held Thursday, May 6, 5:30 p.m. on Zoom and facilitated by SDCOE: https://sdcoe.zoom.us/j/82530639182? pwd=aUR2Tnp0UnBMeGNBTk5PUW9VRjlQdz09 – Meeting ID: 825 3063 9182 Passcode: 817598. Note: A Spanish interpreter will be available.

BUSD covers a wide geographical area including the edges of Fallbrook, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Valley Center, and Oceanside. The BUSD board works collaboratively to meet the needs of all their students and is proud of their partnership with the Pala Band of Mission Indians.

The district faces the challenges and opportunities of potentially increasing enrollment as plans for 2000+ new homes and two significant community parks have been announced. The ideal candidate makes decisions based on what best supports the academic, social, and emotional success of all PreK-12 students.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.