FUESD honors Teacher, Employee of Year

Tic Srinalack, eighth grade math teacher at Potter Jr. High School, and Jennifer Balbier, district-wide cafeteria worker, are Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Year, respectively in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

They were honored prior to the May 3 regular meeting of the FUESD governing board.

Also recognized by the board were the outstanding teachers from each of the nine schools. The top employee from each school was also cited, as well as district departments. Administrators introduced each person honored and explained why they were chosen. They were then given a certificate signed by the board members and FUESD Superintendent Candace Singh.

Srinalack began her teaching career in 1999 at Potter Jr. High, where she has continued to serve students. "Tic is known for going above and beyond," said Potter Principal Amy Ashford. "She will give whatever the student needs, even if it means meeting students at Starbucks or their home."

The principal said she was impressed by the many congratulatory comments on Facebook by former students of the teacher. She was described as an amazing teacher who is always willing to help students and families in every way she can.

"She goes beyond in helping not only students, but colleagues as well," Ashford added. "Tic doesn't just teach – she helps prepare students' hearts for what goes beyond school."

Balbier, a cafeteria assistant serving in the Child Nutrition Services department, began working at FUESD as a classified substitute in September 2015. She was promoted to FUESD's cafeteria assistant in October 2015.

She is the primary breakfast server at William H. Frazier Elementary School, among her other duties.

Amy Haessly, CNS director, presented the award to Balbier, who the director said always serves with a smile as she provides "curbside service."

"Jennifer represents the competency, respect, and empathy of all our workers," said Haessly. "She's a shining star for the entire department."

"She's not afraid of anything and has proven to do anything," the director added.

Each of the schools in the district selected a Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Year.

Teachers honored by their elementary schools were Karen Cordova at Fallbrook Stem Academy, Jessica Ramirez of Fallbrook Virtual Academy, Tiffany McMahon at La Paloma, Guillermo Acevedo at Live Oak, Esmeralda Mendias-Johnson at Maie Ellis, Donna Alexander at Mary Fay Pendleton, Brittni Rudolph at San Onofre, and Darcie Oppenheimer at William H. Frazier.

Potter Junior High School selected Srinalack as Teacher of the Year and Annunziata Lopez as Employee of the Year.

Employee of the Year awards also went to Karen Lopez at Fallbrook Stem Academy, Elma Sotelo of Fallbrook Virtual Academy, Linda Zapata at La Paloma, Nancy Velasquez-Solis at Live Oak, Carlos Jimenez at Maie Ellis, Isac Vela Benitez at Mary Fay Pendleton, Jose Ramirez at San Onofre, and Felicia Gonzales at William Frazier.

Other department Employees of the Year were Denis Morales, Mike Choate Center; Marlen Jimenez, Transportation; Stacy Allen, District Office; and Balbier, Child Nutrition Services.

The school board also heard presentations from La Paloma Elementary School and the Migrant Education Program. It also approved a resolution declaring May 3-7 as the Week of the Teacher.

The board will meet next on May 18.