By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

Fallbrook resident creates Western town front at home

 
Last updated 5/13/2021 at 8:53am

Western town front

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Mike Routh stands next to the old Western facade he created during the pandemic in the backyard of his Fallbrook home.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fallbrook resident Mike Routh had extra time on his hands, so he decided to begin a project to occupy his time.

Routh has been a collision tech for 40 years, and he works at Caliber Collision in Fallbrook. He has lived in Fallbrook since 2000, and he loves being a part of the community.

"I love it here," said Routh. "It's so green, it's very different from where I lived before."

When the COVID-19 shutdown occurred, Routh was only working half days and he wanted to spend his extra time making something meaningful.

He planned to create the front o...



