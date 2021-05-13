Fallbrook resident creates Western town front at home
Last updated 5/13/2021 at 8:53am
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fallbrook resident Mike Routh had extra time on his hands, so he decided to begin a project to occupy his time.
Routh has been a collision tech for 40 years, and he works at Caliber Collision in Fallbrook. He has lived in Fallbrook since 2000, and he loves being a part of the community.
"I love it here," said Routh. "It's so green, it's very different from where I lived before."
When the COVID-19 shutdown occurred, Routh was only working half days and he wanted to spend his extra time making something meaningful.
He planned to create the front o...
