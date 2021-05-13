Fallbrook resident creates Western town front at home

Mike Routh stands next to the old Western facade he created during the pandemic in the backyard of his Fallbrook home.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fallbrook resident Mike Routh had extra time on his hands, so he decided to begin a project to occupy his time.

Routh has been a collision tech for 40 years, and he works at Caliber Collision in Fallbrook. He has lived in Fallbrook since 2000, and he loves being a part of the community.

"I love it here," said Routh. "It's so green, it's very different from where I lived before."

When the COVID-19 shutdown occurred, Routh was only working half days and he wanted to spend his extra time making something meaningful.

He planned to create the front o...