Jehovah's Witnesses' Year Without Knocking on Doors

Sharon Hambek of Bonsall calls her neighbors as part of her ministry with Jehovah's Witnesses.

FALLBROOK – It's been one year since Jehovah's Witnesses adjusted their hallmark methods of sharing comfort and hope from the scriptures due to the pandemic.

For many, the change from ringing doorbells and knocking on doors to making phone calls and writing letters expanded and invigorated their ministry.

Paul Mosij from Fallbrook noted a 22% increase in meeting attendance via Zoom in his community. Noting that "visitors are attending our meetings and bringing family members with them."

Sharon Hambek of Bonsall felt nervous in the house-to-house ministry but now feels completely differ...