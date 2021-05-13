Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rick Monroe
Special to Village News 

Three suspects arrested after May 3 incident

 
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 11:09pm



Three men were arrested Tuesday, May 3, in the 700 block of Darla Lane in Fallbrook. They were taken into custody and booked at the Vista Detention Center, then released, according to a San Diego Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

There were not a lot of details according to the source. At 4:54 p.m., deputies were called to an incident in Pala where a 14-year-old boy said he was targeted and intentionally struck in his off-road vehicle by three men, possibly gang members.

At 7:42 p.m., the vehicle was stopped in Fallbrook on Darla Lane, near De Luz. The spokesman said deputies obtained a w...



