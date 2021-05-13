Three suspects arrested after May 3 incident

Three men were arrested Tuesday, May 3, in the 700 block of Darla Lane in Fallbrook. They were taken into custody and booked at the Vista Detention Center, then released, according to a San Diego Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

There were not a lot of details according to the source. At 4:54 p.m., deputies were called to an incident in Pala where a 14-year-old boy said he was targeted and intentionally struck in his off-road vehicle by three men, possibly gang members.

At 7:42 p.m., the vehicle was stopped in Fallbrook on Darla Lane, near De Luz. The spokesman said deputies obtained a w...