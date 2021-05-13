Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 4:50pm



April 21

400 block W. Fallbrook St. Burglary

April 22

200 block W. Clemmens Ln. Grand theft

April 23

1900 block Via Ladera Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

April 26

Merida Ln. @ Alturas Rd. Arrest: Poss. narcotic controlled subs

April 27

Merida Ln. @ Alturas Rd. Found property

1000 block Rice Canyon Rd. Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

31900 block Del Cielo E. Miscellaneous incidents

1000 block Rice Canyon Rd. Arrests: Poss. controlled substance

April 28

900 block Alturas Rd. Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

400 block W. Elder St. Burglary

Shady Ln. @ D...



