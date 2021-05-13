SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 4:50pm
April 21
400 block W. Fallbrook St. Burglary
April 22
200 block W. Clemmens Ln. Grand theft
April 23
1900 block Via Ladera Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
April 26
Merida Ln. @ Alturas Rd. Arrest: Poss. narcotic controlled subs
April 27
Merida Ln. @ Alturas Rd. Found property
1000 block Rice Canyon Rd. Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
31900 block Del Cielo E. Miscellaneous incidents
1000 block Rice Canyon Rd. Arrests: Poss. controlled substance
April 28
900 block Alturas Rd. Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
400 block W. Elder St. Burglary
Shady Ln. @ D...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)