Deputy fatally shoots assault suspect who was allegedly wielding a crowbar

A deputy shot and killed a man who allegedly advanced toward a deputy while wielding a crowbar during a confrontation west of Perris, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 7:21 p.m. May 7, in the 22000 block of Margarth Street and learned that a man had struck another person with a crowbar during an argument, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found the man in a nearby field still in possession of the crowbar, Sgt. Lionel Murphy said.

Deputies fired a Taser at the man after...