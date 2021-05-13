Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service
Special to Village News 

Deputy fatally shoots assault suspect who was allegedly wielding a crowbar

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 5pm



A deputy shot and killed a man who allegedly advanced toward a deputy while wielding a crowbar during a confrontation west of Perris, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 7:21 p.m. May 7, in the 22000 block of Margarth Street and learned that a man had struck another person with a crowbar during an argument, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found the man in a nearby field still in possession of the crowbar, Sgt. Lionel Murphy said.

Deputies fired a Taser at the man after...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/13/2021 15:23