FPUD releases draft water plan; shows district able to meet water needs into 2040

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District released a draft of its 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and the board of directors were briefed on it at the May 24 board meeting.

The Urban Water Management Plan forecasts the district’s water supply and needs through the year 2040.

“We’re projecting we’re going to be able to meet all our needs,” said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee.

The state requires water agencies to update their supply plans every five years.

The plan highlights how FPUD will meet its needs, even in dry years, with a combination of imported water purchases from its wholesaler, and its new local supply project – the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project – coming online.

The project is currently under construction, and is on budget and ahead of schedule.

Local water will be pouring from Fallbrook taps by the end of the year, and will make up about 50% of Fallbrook’s water supply. The Santa Margarita River will provide local water to Fallbrook and put an end to the district having to buy 100% imported water, which continues to rise in cost.

There will be a public hearing on the plan and the board will consider formal adoption of it at the June 28 board meeting.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.